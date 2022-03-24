Jacqueline Fernandez Appointed Brand Ambassador for Lotus Herbals Safe Sun

New DVC on Sun Protection New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) India's leading natural beauty care company Lotus Herbals has appointed the gorgeous Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez as the brand ambassador for its Lotus Herbals Safe Sun brand of advanced sun protection products. As the face of the brand, Jacqueline will appear in a new DVC that will be aired across digital, OTT, TV and social media platforms. The high voltage campaign revolves around the Safe Sun Matte Range, with the DVC primarily focusing on the recently launched Safe Sun Vitamin C Matte Gel SPF 50 sunscreen. This innovative broad-spectrum formulation combines Matte Gel Sunscreen, enriched with Orange and Kakadu Plum extracts, which help reduce UV-induced skin damage. The new DVC is a delightful film that addresses the inevitable fear factor that women experience when stepping out in the harsh sun. The film enjoys a distinctive setting of a vibrant, fun-filled summer carnival that revolves around an original, refreshing song with groovy, foot-tapping beats and an exhilarating music video-like treatment. As clouds clear and the harsh sun comes out, a group of young girls, who have been having a blast, suddenly start running helter-skelter for cover. Jacqueline reacts entirely differently as she continues to walk confidently and carefree, protected by the benefits of the Vitamin C enriched broad-spectrum sunscreen. 'Ab Darien Kyun hum, just have fun in the sun', are the reassuring lyrics that give a strong message that women can step out without worrying about the woes of sun related skin damage and tanning with a great sunscreen. Commenting on the association, Mr. Nitin Passi, Chairman and Managing Director, Lotus Herbals, says, ''We are thrilled about the launch of Safe Sun Vitamin C Matte Gel SPF 50, a new addition to our assortment of high-quality sun protection products. As the market leader in the sun protection category, we continue to innovate and bring cutting edge products that are scientifically researched and crafted with natural actives. We are glad to extend our association with Jacqueline for our Safe Sun brand since she truly embodies the spirit and ethos of Lotus.'' Actress Jacqueline Fernandez elaborates, ''I am an ardent admirer of Lotus Herbals products, and I am delighted to be associated with the iconic Safe Sun brand. Their sun protection products are extremely skin-friendly, non-sticky and paraben-free multi-taskers. Their unique oil-free formula glides over my skin while providing broad-spectrum sun protection, which keeps my skin protected, youthful, and radiant.'' The ravishing Jacqueline Fernandez, Brand Ambassador for Lotus Herbals Safe Sun, will appear in a new campaign across digital, OTT, TV and social media platforms, which will commence on 25th March 2022. The new DVC will run on social media platforms such as Instagram/YouTube/Facebook, Hotstar, and other leading OTT channels. For maximum visibility, the campaign will also be splashed across outdoor hoardings in key metros. In-store branding and POP will include posters, danglers, table-tops and wobblers. In addition, Lotus Herbals Safe Sun will conduct a massive sampling exercise with its new Vitamin C Matte Gel Sunscreen to generate consumer trials and maximize reach and engagement. About Lotus Herbals Safe Sun Lotus Herbals Safe Sun is the market leader in the sun protection category and the largest selling sunscreen brand in India. The Safe Sun range is enriched with natural actives and provides sun protection without harming or irritating the skin. With over 22 variants, the Lotus Herbals Safe Sun range caters to different skin types and needs. Right from launching India's 1st Matte Gel Sunscreen to the first sports range of sun blocks, Safe Sun continues to be the pioneer of many innovative sunscreen formulations in India. The most recent launch, Safe Sun Vitamin C Matte Gel SPF 50 Daily Sunscreen, is yet another example of how the brand continues to listen to consumers' needs and delivers on them. Image: Jacqueline Fernandez, Brand Ambassador for Lotus Herbals Safe Sun

