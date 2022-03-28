Left Menu

'CODA' star Troy Kotsur makes history as the first deaf man to win Oscar

American actor Troy Kotsur has won his maiden Oscar after taking home the accolade for his role in the 2021 film 'CODA'.

American actor Troy Kotsur has won his maiden Oscar after taking home the accolade for his role in the 2021 film 'CODA'. The actor made history at the Oscars as the first deaf man to win an Academy Award for acting. His win comes 35 years after his 'CODA' co-star Marlee Matlin became the first deaf actor ever to win an Oscar, for her leading role in 'Children of a Lesser God', reported Variety.

Kotsur was up against Ciaran Hinds (Belfast), Jesse Piemons (The Power of the Dog), JK Simmons (Being the Ricardos), and Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog). Earlier, Kotsur was nominated in the same category at the Golden Globes but he was not able to win the award.

'CODA' is a 2021 coming-of-age comedy-drama film, that was written and directed by Sian Heder. The movie is an English-language remake of the 2014 French film La Famille Belier, and it stars Emilia Jones as the eponymous CODA (child of deaf adults), the only hearing member of a deaf family, who struggles to balance her attempts to help her family's struggling fishing business and her own life aspirations. The 94th Academy Awards are being held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and the ceremony is being hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes. The nominations for the Oscars were announced on February 8 this year by actors Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

