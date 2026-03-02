Spectacular Ram Baraat: A 166-Year Tradition Unites Communities

The 166-year-old tradition of Ram Baraat was celebrated in Bareilly on Monday, drawing an enthusiastic crowd of around 50,000 devotees. With the traditional heavenly chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' and intricate security preparations, the colorful procession marked its journey a day before Holi due to a lunar eclipse.

Originating from Narsingh Temple, the historic procession featured a 166-year-old rath carrying idols of Lord Ram, Sita, Lakshman, and Hanuman. Despite the change in schedule, devotees, including those from neighboring districts, showcased high spirits, showering flowers as the richly decorated chariot graced the city's streets.

Under strict security led by police and local administration, the event ensured communal harmony through strategic measures. Municipal and police teams jointly facilitated the procession, which concluded back at the temple surrounded by an aura of devotion and unity.