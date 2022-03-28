FACTBOX-Key winners at the 2022 Academy Awards
The 94th Academy Awards, or Oscars, were handed out at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday and broadcast live on ABC television. Following is a list of winners in key categories: BEST PICTURE
"CODA" BEST ACTOR
Will Smith - "King Richard" BEST ACTRESS
Jessica Chastain - "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" BEST DIRECTOR
Jane Campion - "The Power of the Dog" BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Troy Kotsur - "CODA" BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Ariana DeBose - "West Side Story" BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
"Belfast" BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
"CODA" BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
"Encanto" BEST DOCUMENTARY FILM
"Summer of Soul" BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM
"Drive My Car" - Japan BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
"Dune" BEST ORIGINAL SONG
"No Time to Die" from "No Time to Die"
