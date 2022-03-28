Left Menu

FACTBOX-Key winners at the 2022 Academy Awards

Reuters | Updated: 28-03-2022 09:09 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 09:09 IST
FACTBOX-Key winners at the 2022 Academy Awards

The 94th Academy Awards, or Oscars, were handed out at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday and broadcast live on ABC television. Following is a list of winners in key categories: BEST PICTURE

"CODA" BEST ACTOR

Will Smith - "King Richard" BEST ACTRESS

Jessica Chastain - "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" BEST DIRECTOR

Jane Campion - "The Power of the Dog" BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Troy Kotsur - "CODA" BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Ariana DeBose - "West Side Story" BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

"Belfast" BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

"CODA" BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

"Encanto" BEST DOCUMENTARY FILM

"Summer of Soul" BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

"Drive My Car" - Japan BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

"Dune" BEST ORIGINAL SONG

"No Time to Die" from "No Time to Die"

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

 Ukraine
2
PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after beating Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand in final.

PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after b...

 Global
3
Apple's three-dimensional city maps feature now available in Canada

Apple's three-dimensional city maps feature now available in Canada

 Toronto
4
Italy reports 59,555 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 82 deaths

Italy reports 59,555 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 82 deaths

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022