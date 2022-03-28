FACTBOX-Key winners at the 2022 Academy Awards

The 94th Academy Awards, or Oscars, were handed out at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday and broadcast live on ABC television. Following is a list of winners in key categories: BEST PICTURE

"CODA" BEST ACTOR

Will Smith - "King Richard" BEST ACTRESS

Jessica Chastain - "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" BEST DIRECTOR

Jane Campion - "The Power of the Dog" BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Troy Kotsur - "CODA" BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Ariana DeBose - "West Side Story" BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

"Belfast" BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

"CODA" BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

"Encanto" BEST DOCUMENTARY FILM

"Summer of Soul" BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

"Drive My Car" - Japan BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

"Dune" BEST ORIGINAL SONG

"No Time to Die" from "No Time to Die"

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)