Left Menu

Elite Season 5: Release countdown starts! Get last minutes updates!

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 02-04-2022 23:38 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 23:37 IST
Elite Season 5: Release countdown starts! Get last minutes updates!
The experts are expecting Elite Season 5 to pick up the plot thread and focus on Guzmán's current condition. Image Credit: YouTube / Netflix
  • Country:
  • Spain

The Spanish thriller series, Elite Season 5 is gearing for its release on April 8, 2022. The series was renewed for fifth season in February 2021 before the release of Season 4's premiere. Let's have a look at the round-up as we are on the threshold of Elite Season 5's premiere.

In February 2021, Netflix tweeted: "Elite fans get ready for more because the show has been renewed for a fifth season! (and before you ask... no, Season 4 has not premiered yet)."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Élite (@elitenetflix)

After the release of the Spanish drama Elite globally via Netflix, the series has acquired a huge fan base and positive reviews, thanks to its captivating storyline and remarkable acting performances. Elite explores concepts and themes associated with teen dramas but also features more progressive issues and other sides to its clichés. These include many diverse sexual themes. Structurally, the series employs a flash-forward plot that involves a mystery element, with each season taking place in two timelines.

Carlos Montero and DaríoMadrona-created Elite is set in Las Encinas, a fictional elite secondary school and revolves around the relationships between three working-class students enrolled at the school through a scholarship program and their wealthy classmates. Netflix just released the brand-new trailer and clip from Elite Season 5 to provide hints of the storyline to fans. The special clip and the trailer shows off some of the new faces that will be adorning the halls of Las Encinas. Watch the video clips and the trailer below:

Each season of Elite shows different mesmerizing mysteries. Elite Season 1 focuses on who killed Marina. The second season talks on the disappearance of Samu and the third season shows Polo's murder story.

The fourth season shows varied things in the plot including Guzmán (Miguel Bernardeau) murdering Armando (Andrés Velencoso) who has earlier attacked Ari. Then the killer Guzmán with the help of some old friends dumped the corpse before moving out of the town. The experts are expecting Elite Season 5 to pick up the plot thread and focus on Guzmán's current condition.

Elite Season 4 ends with Samuel bolting to the airport to stop Carla from boarding her plane to London. Carla and Samuel play a sexual question game that leads to a much more serious conversation. A heated disagreement leads to a series of voice messages as Samuel and Carla try and figure out what to do. Definitely, Elite Season 5 will clear the leftover cliffhangers.

The series features an ensemble cast. Many of the cast previously featured in other Netflix works produced or distributed in Spain and Latin America. Elite Season 5 added Valentina Zenere as Isadora, André Lamoglia as Iván and Adam Nourou as Bilal and Isabel Garrido in an undisclosed role.

The actors are like to reprise their roles in Elite Season 5 areItzan Escamilla (as Samu), Omar Ayuso (Omar), Claudia Salas (Rebe), Georgina Amorós (Cayetan), Carla Díaz (Ari), Manu Rios (Patrick), Martina Cariddi (Mencía), and Diego Martín (Benjamín).

The good news is that Netflix renewed the Spanish series for a sixth season. Fans will see Alvaro De Juana, Carmen Arrufat, Ana Bokesa, Alex Pastrana, Ander Puig introduces in Elite Season 6.

Stay tuned for the latest updates on more Spanish drama!

Also Read: The Last Kingdom: TV movie to provide 'one last journey with Uhtred'

TRENDING

1
Berlin OK's sale of former GDR infantry fighting vehicles to Kyiv -report

Berlin OK's sale of former GDR infantry fighting vehicles to Kyiv -report

 Germany
2
Appinventiv, a Bootstrapped Digital Transformation Company Sees a 100 Percent Growth in Revenue with 150 Crores in Just 6 Years

Appinventiv, a Bootstrapped Digital Transformation Company Sees a 100 Percen...

 India
3
Novac Technology forays into Metaverse; holds Rewards and Recognition programme

Novac Technology forays into Metaverse; holds Rewards and Recognition progra...

 India
4
Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022