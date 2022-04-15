Left Menu

Ranbir-Alia wedding: Kapoors and Bhatts pose all smiles for perfect family picture

While fans are still in awe of Ranbir and Alia's couple pictures from their wedding, a new family photo featuring the Kapoors and Bhatts in a frame has led to a frenzy on social media.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2022 23:10 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 23:10 IST
Family picture from Alia-Ranbir wedding (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
While fans are still in awe of Ranbir and Alia's couple pictures from their wedding, a new family photo featuring the Kapoors and Bhatts in a frame has led to a frenzy on social media. Shared by Alia's mother Soni Razdan, the family picture sees the couple posing all smiles with their family members for the camera.

The family photo features Alia's mother Soni Razdan, father Mahesh Bhatt and sister Shaheen Bhatt posing alongside Ranbir, while Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapor Sahni and brother-in-law Bharat Sahni posing alongside Alia. Sharing the photo, Soni wrote, "There's no better family than a happy family."

Ranbir and Alia tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony held at the former's Bandra house Vastu, on Thursday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

