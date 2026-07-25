Norris Shatters Mercedes' Domination: A Thrilling Qualifying at Hungarian Grand Prix

Lando Norris, the Formula One world champion, sensationally put McLaren on pole position for the Hungarian Grand Prix, effectively ending Mercedes' provisional grip on qualifying sessions this season.

Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton narrowly missed out on securing pole position, trailing Norris by just 0.012 seconds before a penalty relegated him three places. Fellow drivers faced similar challenges, with Charles Leclerc benefiting from reshuffled positions.

Mercedes faced further setbacks as Kimi Antonelli received a three-place penalty, complicating the championship leader's standings. As McLaren capitalized on strategic car upgrades, Norris embraced the competitive edge, eager for another potential win at a circuit favorable to his driving style.