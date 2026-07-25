Lando Norris Shatters Mercedes' Pole Dominance at Hungarian GP

Lando Norris claimed pole position for McLaren at the Hungarian Grand Prix, ending Mercedes' streak. Norris outpaced Ferrari's Leclerc, with Hamilton dropping spots for impeding. Mercedes faced challenges as Ferrari and Red Bull showed strength. Antonelli received a penalty, benefiting Russell. Aston Martin's Alonso achieved qualifying success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2026 23:45 IST | Created: 25-07-2026 23:45 IST
Lando Norris Shatters Mercedes' Pole Dominance at Hungarian GP
Lando Norris
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Lando Norris ended Mercedes' pole position streak by securing the top spot for McLaren at the Hungarian Grand Prix. His final lap effort edged out Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton, who faced a penalty for impeding McLaren's Oscar Piastri.

The penalty for Hamilton helped promote Leclerc to the front row. Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli also received a penalty for speeding under yellow flags, which helped teammate George Russell climb the grid. This race marked the first time Mercedes hadn't secured pole this season.

With McLaren benefiting from car upgrades, Norris expressed confidence in maintaining his lead at a circuit where overtaking is challenging. Ferrari and Red Bull remain key contenders, while Aston Martin saw progress with Alonso advancing to the second qualifying phase.

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