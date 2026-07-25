Lando Norris Stuns at Hungarian Grand Prix

Lando Norris claimed a surprising pole position at the Hungarian Grand Prix, outperforming Ferrari and Mercedes drivers in the process. Although McLaren's upgrade proved successful, team boss Andrea Stella maintains that Ferrari remains a strong contender for the race. The upcoming race poses challenges in overtaking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2026 23:36 IST | Created: 25-07-2026 23:36 IST
Lando Norris Stuns at Hungarian Grand Prix
Lando Norris
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Lando Norris secured a surprising pole position at the Hungarian Grand Prix, a feat that caught McLaren by surprise despite recent car upgrades. Team principal Andrea Stella noted that the modifications worked well but expressed caution about Ferrari's prospects.

Norris outpaced Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton by 0.012 seconds, making him the first non-Mercedes driver to claim a grand prix pole this season. Hamilton was subsequently penalized for impeding, allowing his teammate Charles Leclerc to advance to the front row. Meanwhile, Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli faced a grid penalty for a yellow flag breach.

With teammate Oscar Piastri starting third, McLaren is preparing for a strong but challenging race, as overtaking on this circuit is expected to be difficult. Stella remains realistic, acknowledging Ferrari's success in past races. However, Norris remains optimistic about McLaren's performance improvements.

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