Twelve people, including five children, were killed in a drone strike on a holiday camp in Ukrainian-held Zaporizhzhia. The attack, which took place overnight, has led to accusations from Russian-installed authorities, blaming Ukraine for targeting civilians.

Kyiv has yet to comment on the incident. Both countries have previously denied targeting civilians amidst Russia's 2022 invasion. Nineteen others were injured in the resort area of Kyrylivka, close to Melitopol, as confirmed by Russian-appointed governor Yevgeny Balitsky.

Russian Foreign Ministry's Maria Zakharova condemned the attack, calling it an 'inhuman crime.' Video from the camp shows destruction and debris. Russia's Investigative Committee is treating it as a terrorism case.