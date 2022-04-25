Left Menu

Dalai Lama congratulates French president Macron on his reelection

Spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Monday wrote to Emmanuel Macron congratulating him on his reelection as the president of France.Macron comfortably won a second term on Sunday.

PTI | Dharamsala | Updated: 25-04-2022 16:19 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 16:13 IST
Dalai Lama congratulates French president Macron on his reelection
Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama (File Pic) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Monday wrote to Emmanuel Macron congratulating him on his reelection as the president of France.

Macron comfortably won a second term on Sunday. The second five-year term for the 44-year-old centrist spared France and Europe the seismic upheaval of having firebrand populist Marine Le Pen at the helm. ''It has been the Tibetan people's good fortune to have received the friendship and encouragement of the people of France and their respective leaders in our endeavor to protect and preserve our ancient Buddhist culture, a culture of peace, non-violence, and compassion that has the potential to benefit the whole of humanity,'' the Dalai Lama said in his message. ''On the behalf of all my fellow Tibetans, may I take this opportunity to express my gratitude once again,'' he said.

Congratulating Macron, the Dalai Lama said, ''I wish you every success in meeting the challenges that lie ahead in fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the French people and in contributing to a more peaceful and harmonious world.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

 India
2
11-year-old girl raped by church priest in UP, accused arrested

11-year-old girl raped by church priest in UP, accused arrested

 India
3
Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agencies

Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agenc...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe; Taiwan won't go into Shanghai-like lockdown despite rising COVID cases, premier says and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022