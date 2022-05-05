Omar Abdullah apologises for announcing party MP's death on Twitter

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Thursday apologized for tweeting the announcement of the death of the party's MP Akbar Lone. Based on Abdullah's tweet, PTI had put out an alert saying Lone had died following a brief illness.

Minutes later, Abdullah withdrew his Twitter post and said, ''I owe a great apology to Lone Sb. He is recovering well. My father misunderstood the news & in turn, I made a mistake with my tweet. My sincere apologies to Lone Sb & his family.''

