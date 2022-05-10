Left Menu

'The Man in the High Castle' actor Jack Kehler dies at 75

Jack Kehler, a man known for playing great characters like the ones in 'The Man in the High Castle' and 'The Big Lebowski,' has died on Sunday at the age of 75. His death was confirmed by his son, Eddie Kehler.

ANI | Pennsylvania | Updated: 10-05-2022 10:33 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 10:33 IST
Jack Kehler (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Jack Kehler, a man known for playing great characters like the ones in 'The Man in the High Castle' and 'The Big Lebowski,' has died on Sunday at the age of 75. His death was confirmed by his son, Eddie Kehler. According to The Hollywood Reporter, a representative from Kehler's agency SMS Talent conveyed that the actor passed away due to complications of leukaemia at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Born in 1946, the Philadelphia based actor studied at the Actors Studio, before beginning his screen career with Strange Invaders in 1983, followed by a recurring role as Sergeant Cooper in the comedic TV series Fresno. In 1991, Kehler co-starred with Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze in Kathryn Bigelow's thriller 'Point Break.' He then played a role in Lawrence Kasdan's crime drama 'Grand Canyon.' His last television appearance was as a landlord in Hulu's teenage centric show 'Love, Victor'

Kehler is survived by his wife, Shawn Casey, his son Eddie; daughter-in-law Mari-Anne, and his grandson, Liam. (ANI)

