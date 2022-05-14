Listed Fans raises USD 1.6 mn in funding led by Whiteboard Capital, Goodwater Capital

Listed Fans has raised USD 1.6 million (around Rs 12.39 crore) in funding led by Whiteboard Capital and Goodwater Capital.

Listed Fans is a platform that allows people with social media followings to 'tokenise' their future potential thereby raising capital for their existing/next projects, in return giving their fans/followers an opportunity to invest in something that they truly understand and connect with.

Fans/investors are issued social tokens, which represent a stake in the future earnings of the creator/ project and also get exclusive access to loads of fandom/ content perks, according to a release.

For the first time, there is an opportunity for humans to directly invest in fellow humans, it said.

Investors are also entitled to creator incomes which are distributed amongst token holders on a pro-rata basis, analogous to dividends in stock markets.

Listed fans have already onboarded 35 content creators, who are ready to launch their IPO (Initial Person Offering) in the coming weeks, and more are joining soon. These would be from different genres, including gamers, singers, and comedians.

The first IPO is already live featuring Mihir Joshi, an Instagram creator, official WWE commentator, sneaker collector, and a web show host.

The platform is a brainchild of Nikunj Jain, IIT Delhi, Forbes 30U30 Asia (2018), presently in his fourth entrepreneurial stint. The previous one was a snackable video platform FranklyMe, then backed by Matrix Partners.

Along with him are Alan Dsouza, another serial entrepreneur and Akash Tanwar, a Data Scientist from IIT Delhi.

