Ranveer Singh jets off to meet Deepika Padukone at Cannes

Actor Ranveer Singh, on Friday, jetted off to join his wife Deepika Padukone at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, where the Bollywood diva is a jury member. Ranveer's visit to Cannes has apparently been a last-minute decision. The reason for this could be that Deepika had shared her Day 3 Cannes look on her Instagram handle in which she was dressed in a stunning red Louis Vuitton outfit.

The 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' actor, who often posts mushy comments on his wife's posts, this time wrote, "Killing me," which was followed by Ok! That's it! I'm taking a flight." Sometime later Ranveer was spotted at the Mumbai airport taking a flight. He even shared pictures of him clicked by paparazzi on his Insta stories. In them, he could be seen dressed in a white hoodie with velvet pants. He accessorised his look with a hat, sunglasses and duffle bag.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer will be next seen in Shankar's remake of his blockbuster film 'Anniyan', Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus' and Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. (ANI)

