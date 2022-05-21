'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' renewed for Season 4 at Disney+

'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' has been renewed for a fourth season by the streaming service. The renewal comes about two months before the show's third season starts on July 27. According to Variety, a first-look clip from the season has also been released, showing Corbin Bleu, an original cast member from the "High School Musical" film trilogy, appearing as himself in a guest role.

"This series continues to deliver best in class drama, humour, and heart," said Ayo Davis, president, of Disney Branded Television. Creator and executive producer, Tim Federle's vision and interpretation of this legacy IP evolve season after season.

The first two seasons of 'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' (with a holiday special in between) yielded soundtracks that have received over 2 billion audio streams to date. Olivia Rodrigo, who was a regular in the first two seasons and will appear as a guest star in season three, benefited from the series as well. "This series has been an epic adventure from the start, and I'm beyond grateful that we get to keep making music, telling these stories, and showcasing these exceptional stars," said Federle, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

The third season, which consists of eight episodes, is set at a sleepaway camp in California, where the East High crew and other campers get to experience "an incredible summer filled with romance, curfew-free nights, and a taste of the great outdoors." They'll also stage a Frozen production while a documentary team documents the process. Series regulars Joshua Bassett, Sofia Wylie, Matt Cornett, Julia Lester, Dara Renee, Frankie Rodriguez, Saylor Bell Curda, and Adrian Lyles join recurrent guest performers Aria Brooks, Liamani Segura, and Ben Stillwell in season three. Guest stars include Rodrigo, original HSM cast member Corbin Bleu, Meg Donnelly, Jason Earles, Kate Reinders, Olivia Rose Keegan, Larry Saperstein, and Joe Serafini.

'High School Musical: the Musical: the Series' has received excellent reviews and has earned a GLAAD Media Award and three Kids Choice Awards. The series is also significant for helping to catapult Rodrigo to popularity, who is currently a three-time Grammy winner for her debut album "Sour." (ANI)

