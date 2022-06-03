Monsoon: Have covered over 3,600 Mumbai manholes with protective mesh, says BMC

Ahead of the upcoming monsoon season, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Friday said the work of covering over 3,600 manholes with protective mesh in Mumbai had been completed.

In a release, the civic body also warned citizens to not remove manhole covers or lids themselves in case of accumulation of rainwater on the roads as this may lead to an accident.

It said protective mesh had been installed on 3,679 manholes, comprising 2,945 in the island city, 293 in the eastern suburbs and 441 in the western part of the metropolis.

Recently, Aam Aadmi Party had claimed it had found 100 open manholes in nine administrative wards of Mumbai and had asked the civic body to cover them within a week to prevent mishaps.

Dr Deepak Amrapurkar, a gastroenterologist at Bombay Hospital, had died in August 2017 after he fell into an open manhole. The cover of the manhole had been illegally removed by some locals to allow rainwater accumulated on the road to drain out.

