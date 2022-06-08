Sheth Jeebun: Founder of Aster Healthcare honors the Jubilee weekend marking the historic milestone in British History.

Sheth Jeebun, an accomplished leading businessman and director of Aster healthcare for over 30 years is a well-established name in the UK in the Healthcare industry. Successfully running four nursing homes which are a reality if his vision of ‘providing respite care for those who need it most’ and the residents being ‘an extension of the Aster family’.

Aster Healthcare nursing homes provide accommodation which is finished to the highest standards. With a person centred approach and treatment based on assessment of individual needs. The focus is on equality, diversity, and human rights. The dedication of all staff is proof of the best level of care for all residents and the ‘home from home’ environment which is welcoming and friendly. Aster Healthcare prides itself in celebrating cultural diversities and have anti discriminatory practices. With pageantry and the trooping of color, parading soldiers, horses, and musicians taking place outside the palace in London, the Aster family were not far behind in an array of celebrations. All nursing home residents, families and staff celebrated the platinum jubilee weekend in style. With organized activities and plenty of food there was a buzz in the air of celebrations to mark the historic milestone. An excellent opportunity for all residents and to have an amazing fun filled weekend creating lasting memories of the joyous occasion. It was certainly a royal affair thoroughly enjoyed by all in attendance. PWR PWR

