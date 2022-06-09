Aamir Liaquat Husain: Remembering Pakistani politician's funny moments that turned into memes

The passing of Pakistani politician and TV personality Aamir Liaquat Husain on Thursday has shocked everyone, resulting in a torrent of tributes on social media for him. Many even took out a moment to remember the instances when Liaquat tickled our funny bones with his unique laughter. In fact, some of his on-screen moments were turned into memes and GIFs by netizens.

So, in memory of Liaquat, we have compiled a few of the best memes which actually made the late politician a fan favourite choice for a typical meme template. 'Wah Wah Wah' meme

In 2020, the Jeeway Pakistan host garnered attention for praising his guest's Naat recital on the show. He appreciated the guest by constantly saying 'wah wah wah wah wah'. Eagle-eyed netizens were quick to turn his 'wah wah wah' into memes. Check below how his 'Wah Wah' made rounds on the internet via memes.

https://twitter.com/50shadesofzooya/status/1259143857285013506?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1259143857285013506%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fpropakistani.pk%2Flens%2Faamir-liaquat-hussain-has-given-us-a-new-meme-for-ramzan-video%2F https://twitter.com/maryammskk/status/1259116912551788552?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1259116912551788552%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fpropakistani.pk%2Flens%2Faamir-liaquat-hussain-has-given-us-a-new-meme-for-ramzan-video%2F

https://twitter.com/daniyalbarry/status/1259217718630375425?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1259217718630375425%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fpropakistani.pk%2Flens%2Faamir-liaquat-hussain-has-given-us-a-new-meme-for-ramzan-video%2F Aamir Liaquat leaving Pakistan memes

A few months ago, Liaquat created a huge storm on Twitter after he reportedly decided to leave Pakistan forever. Many trolled him and made memes on him over his decision. See, Netizen's reaction.

When Aamir Liaquat became a meme after his accidental fall Oops! Liaquat invited a Pakistani sports star, Naseem Hameed, to his show. As part of the activities on the show, Liaquat suddenly fell down on the sets, inviting a pool of memes on social media.

https://twitter.com/Saaad_Raza/status/1383764548411281416?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1383764548411281416%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fmmnews.tv%2Faamir-liaquat-stumbling-during-live-show-sparks-meme-fest%2F https://twitter.com/sarcastic_hn/status/1384216154881679365?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1384216154881679365%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fimages.dawn.com%2Fnews%2F1187047

Aamir Liaquat's third marriage led to hilarious meme content Liaquat faced a lot of criticism after he announced his third marriage to the 18-year-old Syeda Dania Shah. However, in May 2022, Dania filed for divorce.

https://twitter.com/hatapheena/status/1491704122491424769?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1491704122491424769%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lollywoodcity.com%2Faamir-liaquat-third-marriage-leads-to-hilarious-meme-content%2F https://twitter.com/QueenAfshan_/status/1491744649630953475?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1491744649630953475%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lollywoodcity.com%2Faamir-liaquat-third-marriage-leads-to-hilarious-meme-content%2F

https://twitter.com/EngrUsama11/status/1491776079048097796?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1491776079048097796%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lollywoodcity.com%2Faamir-liaquat-third-marriage-leads-to-hilarious-meme-content%2F Even though he is no more, the hilarious meme fests Liaquat created over the years with his unique antics will continue to generate laughter among netizens. (ANI)

