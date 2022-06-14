'Tanaav': Indian adaptation of Israeli hit series 'Fauda' to stream on SonyLIV

Helmed by the national award-winning director Sudhir Mishra, 'Tanaav', the Hindi adaptation of the internationally acclaimed web series 'Fauda', is all geared up to stream exclusively on SonyLIV. 'Tanaav' meaning stress and chaos, is a fast-paced socio-political drama filled with mixed emotions, revenge, betrayal, love and flawed characters that will be shown in 12 nail-biting episodes.

Produced by Applause Entertainment, the show is set in the backdrop of Kashmir in the year 2017. 'Tanaav', tells the story of a Special Covert Ops Unit, their bravery and courage, and is shot extensively at the real location of Kashmir for over 100 days. Sudhir Mishra directorial, 'Tanaav' features Manav Vij, Sumit Kaul, Rajat Kapoor, Shashank Arora, Arbaaz Khan, Zarina Wahab, Ekta Kaul, Waluscha De Sousa, Danish Hussain, Satyadeep Mishra, Sukhmani Sadana, Sahiba Bali, Amit Gaur, Arslan Goni, Rockey Raina, M.K. Raina, Sheen Dass, Aryaman Seth amongst others in prominent roles.

"As a filmmaker, 'Tanaav' allowed me to explore a variety of characters and delve deep into their psyche. It is a true Indian story weaved into a tightly-knit action drama that highlights human emotions and the dilemmas they face. Cannot wait for the audience to binge-watch Tanaav, soon to launch on SonyLIV" Sudhir Mishra stated. 'Fauda' is a globally acclaimed Israeli web series and is said to be one of the best shows ever made in a foreign language, its Indian adaptation 'Tanaav' is recreated for a larger Indian and global audience that will be streamed exclusively on SonyLIV App.The official release date of the show is still not announced. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)