Hrithik Roshan shares 'Oops' moment after shaving his beard post 'Vikram Vedha's wrap

Actor Hrithik Roshan had recently made the headlines after he had announced the wrap of his movie 'Vikram Vedha'. He also shared some stunning of himself flaunting his bearded look. But now, he is getting attention from netizens as he has bid adieu to his bearded look. The 'Super 30' actor took his Instagram space and posted a clean shaved look. He was seen wearing a grey coloured t-shirt and a black cap.

He called the moment 'oops' as he captioned the post. His new look left everyone in shock over his clean-shaven look. Taking to the comment section, Preity Zinta dropped hearts for the actor. On the other hand, Hrithik's cousin Pashmina Roshan was quite surprised by the actor's look and commented, "Who this???"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik is currently for the release of 'Vikram Vedha which also stars Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte and is slated to release on September 30. 'Vikram Vedha' is the official Bollywood remake of the Tamil neo-noir action thriller 'Vikram Vedha' starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. Apart from this, he will also be seen sharing the screen with Deepika Padukone for the first time in Siddharth Anand's 'Fighter' along with the much-awaited 'Krrish 4'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)