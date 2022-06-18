Left Menu

Taapsee Pannu wraps up her French vacation in style

Actor Taapsee Pannu says "au revoir" as she finally wraps up her France vacation in her stylish all-black look.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-06-2022 15:29 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 15:29 IST
Taapsee Pannu wraps up her French vacation in style
Taapsee Pannu (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Taapsee Pannu says "au revoir" as she finally wraps up her France vacation in her stylish all-black look. "Dining table is in a mess, bathroom ka darwaza khula hai, laces khule and there is a bloody chappal in the background! But photography rukni nahi chahiye ! Bye bye France you were Nice! And Cannes! And Monaco ! Little bit Antibes also Until then.... au revoir!" Taapsee captioned her post.

In the picture, the actor looks like a hot mess in a black cold shoulder-deep neckline top, paired up with black denim shorts, a black belt, and matching black boots. Taapsee completed her look with her beautiful curls and red lipstick, looking drop-dead gorgeous. The 'Haseen Dillruba' actor can be seen posing for the camera with her cute smile and left hand raised up in the air along with her right knee slightly up from the ground. The actor looks in a super fun mode.

Taapsee along with her sister Shagun Pannu, went on a vacation to France and both the sisters were quite active on Instagram throughout their trip, and it seems like the sisters had a lot of fun on their trip. Meanwhile, on the work front, Taapsee Pannu will be next seen in a sports biopic film 'Shabaash Mithu', which is based on the life of Indian women's cricket captain Mithali Raj. The film is slated to release on July 15, 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our galaxy

This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our gala...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to climate change; Ancient DNA solves the mystery over the origin of the medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to cli...

 Global
3
Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesia Joint Commission Meeting

Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesi...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to the brink; Swiss COVID-19 vaccine purchase plan fails to pass parliament and more

Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to th...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022