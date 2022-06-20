Left Menu

Tribeca Festival to launch podcast network this July

Tribeca Festival is set to launch a new podcast network dedicated to curating audio content year-round named Tribeca Audio, this July. Jane Rosenthal made the announcement at the Tribeca Festival on Saturday during a special presentation of the upcoming Radiotopia podcast 'My Mother Made Me.'

ANI | New York | Updated: 20-06-2022 17:12 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 17:12 IST
Tribeca Festival to launch podcast network this July
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Tribeca Festival is set to launch a new podcast network dedicated to curating audio content year-round named Tribeca Audio, this July. Jane Rosenthal made the announcement at the Tribeca Festival on Saturday during a special presentation of the upcoming Radiotopia podcast 'My Mother Made Me.' Tribeca Audio will launch its flagship series, and Tribeca Enterprises' first podcast, July 13. Titled 'Tribeca Audio Premieres,' the series will be hosted by Davy Gardner, head of Tribeca Audio and the curator of audio storytelling at Tribeca Festival. The podcast will air every other week and feature the full first episode of a new podcast series followed by interviews with the creators, hosts, performers and musicians behind the program, as per Variety.

"As Tribeca expands its slate of year-round programming, Tribeca Audio will further extend our curatorial footprint into the world of audio storytelling, one of the fastest-growing storytelling mediums today. Through its flagship series, 'Tribeca Audio Premieres,' the network will champion the work of today's greatest audio artists while connecting their work to new and expansive audiences," Jane Rosenthal, co-founder and CEO of Tribeca Enterprises, said in a statement. The first episode of 'Tribeca Audio Premieres' will spotlight 'My Mother Made Me,' with an interview from host and author, Jason Reynolds. The second episode spotlights Crooked Media and Audacy's 'Mother Country Radicals,' which was created by playwright and screenwriter Zayd Dohrn and documents his experience growing up with his mother Bernandine Dohn, who was on the FBI 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list for years, Variety reports.

Further episodes will spotlight podcasts from independent creators and companies such as Campside Media, QCode, USG Audio and Atypical Artists. Each season of the podcast ends with a live episode from the Tribeca Festival. Other than Tribeca Audio Premieres, Tribeca Audio is also developing five new series: a scripted mini-series, an audio documentary series, an experimental short microcast, and an episodic podcast featuring New York theater artists. All work created online is accompanied by a transcript for maximum accessibility.

The Tribeca Festival is scheduled to end on Sunday. 'Tribeca Audio Premieres' will be available from July 13 on Tribeca Audio's Apple Podcast channel, and on all podcast apps. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition – new research

Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition ...

 China
2
2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

 India
3
Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

 United States
4
NASA's flying telescope SOFIA returns to New Zealand to better observe celestial objects

NASA's flying telescope SOFIA returns to New Zealand to better observe celes...

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022