Maha: Palkhi journey from Alandi to Pandharpur begins after 2-year pandemic break, huge enthusiasm among devotees

Amid chants of 'Jai Hari Vitthal' and 'Dnyanoba Mauli Tukaram', hundreds of devotees on Tuesday evening began the journey from Alandi in Maharashtra's Pune district to the renowned temple town of Pandharpur with a palkhi (palanquin) carrying the 'paduka' of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj.

Pandharpur, on the banks of the Chandrabhaga river in Solapur district, is around 225 kilometres from Alandi.

The 'wari', or pilgrimage by foot, is being undertaken after a gap of two years, when COVID-19 restrictions had played spoilsport, and the enthusiasm was palpable as devotees played mridangas and various types of drums.

''The palkhi will halt for the night at Gandhi wada in Alandi and on Wednesday will head towards Pune. The palkhi of Sant Tukaram has already set out and both the processions will reach Pune city on Wednesday, where they will halt for a night before heading towards Pandharpur,'' temple trustees said.

Arrangements for the pilgrimage, among the most renowned and patronised in the state, include heavy police deployment and special civic facilities for devotees in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad.

