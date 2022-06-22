Left Menu

Kid Cudi announces 'To the Moon 2022 World Tour'

American rapper Scott 'Kid Cudi' Mescudi has announced his 'To the Moon 2022 World Tour' across 27 cities.

22-06-2022
American rapper Scott 'Kid Cudi' Mescudi has announced his 'To the Moon 2022 World Tour' across 27 cities. During the World Tour Cudi will travel from North America to Asia and Europe, reported Variety. The tour would commence in Vancouver and close in Milan's Fabrique from August 16 to November 22.

For his first destination, Cudi would perform in North America, making stops at Los Angeles' Kia Forum, Brooklyn's Barclays Center, Dallas' American Airlines Center, and Chicago's United Center. He will wrap his US tor by mid-September and take a break for one month before resuming his tour. After his break, he will be visiting the overseas, again making stops at Japan's Toyosu PIT, London's O2, Berlin's Verti Music Hall, Brussels' Palais 12, and Paris' Zenith, reported Variety.

American rappers Don Toliver and Strick will also be accompanying Cudi on 20 of his North American shows making special appearances on selected dates. The inaugural 'Moon Man's Landing' festival in Cudi's hometown Ohio also falls on the same dates when he is set to perform, on September 17. The festival will feature artists like Playboi Carti, Dominick Fike, Jaden, and Haim to name a few. Meanwhile, Cudi released a new single 'Do What I Want' on June 10 from his upcoming adult-animated series 'Entergalactic', reported Variety. 'Entergalactic' is produced by Netflix and is set to arrive on the OTT platform on September 30.

Cudi, who goes by Scott Mescudi on camera, was recently seen in 'X', the horror film from Ti West, which debuted earlier this month at the South by Southwest film festival (SXSW). (ANI)

