Fashion label Ami nods to Paris for its latest show

Micro shorts, thigh-high boots, marinières and oversized coats took to the runway at Ami women's and men's fashion show on Thursday at the foot of Sacré-Coeur Basilica, as the French label sought inspiration in classic Parisian chic with a daring twist. Audrey Tautou, star of "Amelie," opened the spring-summer show in the perfect attire of the Parisian woman: a timeless cream trench coat, a simple shirt and white pants.

Designer Alexandre Mattiussi put blazers atop not totally unbuttoned shirts and added a bubble-gum-pink coat to a simple pair of beige pants. For the more festive look, one model shimmered in black sequin pants with matching bikini top while another paraded in a see-through A-line dress.

Skirts were mini, pleated or done in blue Vichy pattern, and slung low. In pairing sneakers, joggers and leather jackets, Ami stuck to its relaxed approach to fashion.

One of the highlights of Ami's show was the final outfit, worn by 1990s supermodel Kristen McMenamy in a totally red look. A long list of famous personalities came to see the show, including models Naomi Campbell, Carla Bruni, actress Catherine Deneuve, filmmaker Xavier Dolan and actor Angus Cloud, best known for his breakthrough role in TV show "Euphoria."

The Paris fashion season, following on from Milan, marks the final leg of the catwalk cycle that will establish the trends for next season.

