TRS MLC Kavitha to open Telangana pavilion at American Telugu Association meet in USA
TRS MLC K Kavitha will be attending the American Telugu Association's (ATA) 17th Convention and Youth Conference which is to be held at Walter E Convention Centre from July 1-3 in Washington DC, USA.
A release from her office said the former Lok Sabha member would inaugurate the Telangana pavilion on July 2 and participate in the prime meet organised by ATA representatives in Washington DC. She would inaugurate a book on Bathukamma, a Telangana cultural festival, at the venue, the release said.
Kavitha-led cultural organisation Telangana Jagruthi scripted history with the screening of Bathukamma at Burj Khalifa, a skyscraper in Dubai, last year, it added.
