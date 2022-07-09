Left Menu

Tamil actor Vikram to be discharged from hospital, did not suffer cardiac arrest say doctors

The condition of Tamil star Chiyaan Vikram, who was hospitalised here with chest discomfort is now stable and expected to be discharged soon, doctors at the hospital said on Saturday.

ANI | Chennai | Updated: 09-07-2022 11:49 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 11:49 IST
Tamil actor Vikram to be discharged from hospital, did not suffer cardiac arrest say doctors
Chiyaan Vikram (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Tamil Nadu

The condition of Tamil star Chiyaan Vikram, who was hospitalised here with chest discomfort is now stable and expected to be discharged soon, doctors at the hospital said on Saturday. Vikram's son, Dhruv Vikram, also took to social media to dismiss rumours that the actor had suffered a heart attack.

Vikram who was supposed to attend the teaser launch of his upcoming film, Ponniyin Selvan, directed by Mani Ratnam on Friday evening, was rushed to the hospital in Chennai on Thursday after he complained of chest discomfort. The Kauvery Hospital in its medical bulletin signed by Aravindan Selvaraj, hospital co-founder and executive director said: "Actor Vikram got admitted with complaints of chest discomfort. He was evaluated and treated by our specialist doctors. He did not have cardiac arrest, is currently stable and will be discharged from hospital soon"

Taking to his social media handle, Vikram's son Dhruv Vikram shared a note on his Instagram story to reassure fans and refute rumours on social media about the actor's health. He wrote, "Dear fans and well-wishers, Appa had mild chest discomfort and is being treated for the same. He did not have a heart attack as reports falsely claim. We are pained to hear rumours to this effect."

Dhruv added, "That being said, we request you to give our family the privacy we need at this time. Our Chiyaan is fine now. He is likely to be discharged from the hospital in a day. We hope this statement provides clarity and trust that the false rumours will be put to rest." Meanwhile, on the work front, Chiyaan Vikram awaits the release of his upcoming film 'Cobra' which has been helmed by director Ajay Gnanamuthu. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Near-Earth asteroid Bennu's surface is like a plastic ball pit, reveals NASA spacecraft

Near-Earth asteroid Bennu's surface is like a plastic ball pit, reveals NASA...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Two test positive in Ghana for highly infectious Marburg virus; China reports 478 new COVID cases for July 7 vs 409 day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Two test positive in Ghana for highly infectious Marbur...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Boeing's Aurora to build Virgin Galactic spaceship carrier plane; Argentine 'gargoyle' shows how huge predatory dinosaurs evolved and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's Aurora to build Virgin Galactic spaceship car...

 Global
4
INSIGHT-Why India ramped up Russian oil imports, easing pressure on Moscow

INSIGHT-Why India ramped up Russian oil imports, easing pressure on Moscow

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022