Left Menu

Vineet Kumar Singh’s ZEE5 series ‘Rangbaaz – Darr Ki Rajneeti’ to debut on July 29

First, to work with Ajay Rai, I have always wanted to work with Navdeep Singh as I love his movies, besides the script is excellent with beautifully layered characters. The shows sophomore instalment, titled Rangbaaz Phirse, starred actor Jimmy Shergill and was released in 2019.Rangbaaz Darr Ki Rajneeti is directed by Sachin Pathak and written by Siddharth Mishra.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-07-2022 14:44 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 14:44 IST
Vineet Kumar Singh’s ZEE5 series ‘Rangbaaz – Darr Ki Rajneeti’ to debut on July 29
  • Country:
  • India

The third season of gangster drama series ''Rangbaaz'', featuring actor Vineet Kumar Singh, will premiere on ZEE5 on July 29, the streamer announced on Friday.

The third season has been titled “Rangbaaz- Darr Ki Rajneeti” and is show run by Navdeep Singh of “NH10” and “Manorama Six Feet Under” fame.

It features Singh as Haroon Shah Ali Baig, a Robin Hood-esque gangster-turned-politician, and charts his rise from a small town in Bihar to becoming one of its most powerful strongmen, as per the official synopsis. Singh, 37, said he instantly came on board for “Rangbaaz – Darr Ki Rajneeti” as it gave him the opportunity to work with Navdeep Singh and producer Ajay Rai, with whom he had collaborated on films such as “Gangs of Wasseypur” and “Mukkabaz”.

''I had so many reasons to jump on-board and be a part of ‘Rangbaaz – Darr ki Rajneeti’. First, to work with Ajay Rai, I have always wanted to work with Navdeep Singh as I love his movies, besides the script is excellent with beautifully layered characters. My character has all the things that an actor would want in a script.

''And lastly, ‘Rangbaaz’ as a franchise is immensely loved by the audience and it has a legacy and a fan following so it was an easy decision for me to take on this project,” the actor said in a statement.

''Rangbaaz'' started in 2018 with its first season that featured actor Saqib Saleem in the lead. The show's sophomore instalment, titled ''Rangbaaz Phirse'', starred actor Jimmy Shergill and was released in 2019.

“Rangbaaz – Darr Ki Rajneeti” is directed by Sachin Pathak and written by Siddharth Mishra. The show's cast also includes Rajesh Tailang, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Prashant Narayanan, Aakanksha Singh, Vijay Maurya, Sudhanva Deshpande, Soham Majumdar and Ashok Pathak among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at the ancient port and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
2
Brain inflammation may link Alzheimer's risk, sleep disturbance

Brain inflammation may link Alzheimer's risk, sleep disturbance

 United States
3
NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the planet

NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the p...

 Global
4
Farm labourer trampled to death by wild jumbo in Kerala

Farm labourer trampled to death by wild jumbo in Kerala

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022