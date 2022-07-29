Black Clover Chapter 332 is returning after the break! Asta becomes Senior Knight!

The buzz for Black Clover Chapter 332 is growing since the last chapter was released in April 2022. The manga has been on a hiatus for the past few months, keeping fans in suspense about its return.

Finally, the wait is over. After a three-month break, the spoilers for Black Clover Chapter 332 are out on social media platforms like Twitter and Reddit. Before revealing the spoilers, let's discuss the major cliffhangers left in the previous chapter.

In chapter 331, Zofree's sudden appearance shows that the war against demons isn't over yet. Black Clover Chapter 331 confirms the character of Lucius Zofree is the fourth brother of Zofree.

Asta and his teammates somehow manage to defeat Lucifero, but who would have thought that the Wizard King, Julias Novachrono, would turn out to be Lucious Zogratis and the host of the demon lord Astaroth. Mimosa heals Nacht and Yami by generating Charmy's food.

While he is unconscious, Yami neglects to hear Charlotte's confession to him. Nacht departs to return home with his Troops.

Black Clover chapter 332 is titled "The Final Declaration." The chapter will be released on July 31, 2022, and will come with - 19 pages + dual color scatter.

The Black Clover Chapter 332 will start with Underworld, 7th gate. Lucifero is lying on the ground and looks miserable, as he mutters about having the strongest magic. Meanwhile, Lucious appears and says that humans have the most superior magic in this world.

There will be a time skip of 1 year 3 months in Black Clover Chapter 332. The scene cuts to Asta being promoted to the Senior Magic Knight position. Many honorable people are attending the ceremony. But Yano is not seen anywhere as he is on a mission. However, he is the present Grand Magic Knight.

In the meantime, Damnatio is disappeared (so the devil's ordeal stagnates). People gossip about why the Wizard King is missing from the ceremony. Asta notices some people discussing who could be the next Wizard King among Fuegoleon, Nozel, or Mereoleon. But Nozel says all of that is postponed for now.

The scene cuts and focuses on Yami. Yami doesn't understand why Charlotte is acting weird around him (over the past 1 year). Finral tells him that Charlotte confessed when Yami was on the verge of death. Yami sits on the toilet and ponders if Charlotte is in love with him.

Asta decides to confess to Sister Lily, and she turns him down when he proposes. She says, "you're like family…. like a sweet brother to me." While Asta accepts the rejection he told he will be the Wizard. To which Sister Lily says he definitely will. At the end of the chapter, Lucious appears and congratulates Asta and says that he has reached the endpoint.

Then the editor's note: "The Witch King appears…?!"

Also Read: One Piece Episode 1027: Zoro to take a bold move to protect Luffy

Black Clover Chapter 332 will release on July 31. The translated chapter is likely to release on the same day of the issue. It will also drop at different times worldwide so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times.

The new chapter will be available on the official website of Manga Plus and Viz media and the Shonen Jump App, which is available on both Android and IOS. Here's the list of timings and release dates in different places around the planet.

Pacific Time: 7:00 a.m. (April 17)

Central Time: 9:00 a.m. (April 17)

Eastern Time: 10:00 a.m. (April 17)

UK time: 03:00 (April 17)

European Time: 4:00 a.m. (April 17)

India Time: 8:30 a.m. (April 17)

Japan Time: 12:00 (April 17)

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on the Japanese manga series.

Also Read: One Piece Chapter 1055: Momonosuke injures Admiral, LUffy & Kid sensing Shanks' Haki going in Wano