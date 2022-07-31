Left Menu

Veteran Bengali singer Nirmala Mishra passes away

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 31-07-2022 03:22 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 02:19 IST
Veteran Bengali singer Nirmala Mishra passes away
Mishra suffered a massive heart attack around 12.05 am and was taken to the nearest nursing home, where she was declared dead, the doctor treating her told PTI when contacted. Image Credit: Twitter(@Oikoumene)
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned Bengali singer Nirmala Mishra passed away at her residence in southern Kolkata's Chetla area in the early hours of Sunday after suffering a massive heart attack, a senior doctor treating her said.

A recipient of the Balakrushna Das Award, Mishra (81) had long been battling age-related ailments.

Mishra suffered a massive heart attack around 12.05 am and was taken to the nearest nursing home, where she was declared dead, the doctor treating her told PTI when contacted.

''Her body will be kept at the hospital tonight,'' he said.

Mishra was one of the most respected and admired playback singers. She sang many songs for Odia and Bengali films.

'Eamon Ekta Jhinuk', 'Bolo to arshi', 'Kagojer phul bole', 'Eai banglar mati tea' and 'Ami to Tomar' are some of the popular Bengali songs she lent her voice to.

'Tumi Akash eakhun jodi' and 'Ami hariye felechi ganer sathire', among others, are some of the film songs she sang.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way to first flight

NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way ...

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Hong Kong Rugby Sevens to be held in Nov after 3-year COVID break; Soccer-'Sunday, the King plays': Ronaldo appears to confirm return to United squad and more

Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Hong Kong Rugby Sevens to be held in Nov after 3-...

 Global
3
Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captured by NASA's flying telescope SOFIA

Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captu...

 Global
4
At least 16 die in 'epic' Kentucky floods, including 6 children

At least 16 die in 'epic' Kentucky floods, including 6 children

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022