Deeply saddened by death of Sikh woman under most tragic circumstances: Indian Consulate in New York

A 30-year-old Sikh woman here in the US has committed suicide after suffering years of alleged domestic abuse by her husband.Mandeep Kaur allegedly committed suicide on August 3 after she posted a video online in which she spoke about years of domestic abuse by her husband Ranjodhbeer Singh Sandhu.We are deeply saddened by the death of Mandeep Kaur in Queens, New York under most tragic circumstances.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 06-08-2022 23:10 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 23:10 IST
“We are deeply saddened by the death of Mandeep Kaur in Queens, New York under most tragic circumstances. We are in touch with the US authorities at Federal and local level as well as the community. We stand ready to render all assistance,” the Indian Consulate tweeted Saturday. Kaur leaves behind two young daughters aged 4 and 6 years.

In the video posted online, Kaur, seen crying and distressed, says she cannot take the abuse anymore and also talks about taking her own life.

