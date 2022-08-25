Left Menu

US journalist Angad Singh deported from Delhi airport to New York, claims family

American journalist Angad Singh was deported to New York soon after he landed here on Wednesday night, his mother claimed in a Facebook post.Singh, who produces documentaries for Vice News with a focus on Asia, was on a personal visit to India, his mother Gurmeet Kaur said.

25-08-2022
American journalist Angad Singh was deported to New York soon after he landed here on Wednesday night, his mother claimed in a Facebook post.

Singh, who produces documentaries for Vice News with a focus on Asia, was on a personal visit to India, his mother Gurmeet Kaur said. “My son, an American citizen who travelled 18 hours to Delhi to visit us in Punjab, was deported. Put in the next flight back to New York,” Kaur said.

“They did not give a reason. But we know it is his award winning journalism that scares them. It is the stories he did and the stories he is capable of. It is the love for his Motherland that they can't stand. It is the cutting edge reporting of Vice News that gets to them,” Kaur claimed.

Singh has produced a series of documentaries on the COVID-19 pandemic in India as also on the farmers' protests on the borders of the national capital against the now-repealed three farm laws.

Singh's coverage of the deadly Delta wave of the pandemic last year had earned him an Emmy nomination.

There was no immediate official comment on Singh's deportation.

