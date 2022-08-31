Ganesh festival starts in Pune; 'mandals' take out big processions
The Ganesh Chaturthi festival began in Pune on Wednesday amid usual fanfare with prominent Ganesh mandals or the groups taking out big processions to welcome the lord. Traditional Dhol-Tasha (drum) troupes accompanied the processions which began around 10 in the morning.
The celebrations were a low-key affair due to the COVID-19 restrictions in the last two years when the processions were banned.
Following a grand procession, the 'pranpratishtha' (consecration) of Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati, one of the most prominent Ganesh in the city, was performed in a pandal which is a replica of the Panch Kedar temple.
The processions of the five 'Manache' Ganpati -- the Ganesh idols which enjoy precedence in the last day's immersion procession -- namely, Kasba, Tambdi Jogeshwari, Guruji Talim, Tulshibaug and Kesariwada -- were also carried out with great fanfare.
