Ganesh festival starts in Pune; 'mandals' take out big processions

PTI | Pune | Updated: 31-08-2022 17:24 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 16:53 IST
Ganesh festival starts in Pune; 'mandals' take out big processions
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
The Ganesh Chaturthi festival began in Pune on Wednesday amid usual fanfare with prominent Ganesh mandals or the groups taking out big processions to welcome the lord. Traditional Dhol-Tasha (drum) troupes accompanied the processions which began around 10 in the morning.

The celebrations were a low-key affair due to the COVID-19 restrictions in the last two years when the processions were banned.

Following a grand procession, the 'pranpratishtha' (consecration) of Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati, one of the most prominent Ganesh in the city, was performed in a pandal which is a replica of the Panch Kedar temple.

The processions of the five 'Manache' Ganpati -- the Ganesh idols which enjoy precedence in the last day's immersion procession -- namely, Kasba, Tambdi Jogeshwari, Guruji Talim, Tulshibaug and Kesariwada -- were also carried out with great fanfare.

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

