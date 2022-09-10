Left Menu

Documentary on activist photographer wins top film prize at Venice

"All the Beauty and the Bloodshed", a documentary about U.S. photographer Nan Goldin and her fight against the wealthy Sackler family, won the top Golden Lion award at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday. The runner-up Silver Lion award went to an intense French courtroom drama "Saint Omer", by director Alice Diop making her debut in fiction after a string of documentaries.

Reuters | Venice | Updated: 10-09-2022 23:52 IST | Created: 10-09-2022 23:52 IST
Documentary on activist photographer wins top film prize at Venice
  • Country:
  • Italy

"All the Beauty and the Bloodshed", a documentary about U.S. photographer Nan Goldin and her fight against the wealthy Sackler family, won the top Golden Lion award at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday. Made by investigative journalist Laura Poitras, the film interweaves the remarkable story of Goldin's own life with her campaign to hold the Sacklers and their pharmaceutical company accountable for the U.S. opioid crisis.

The best actress award went to Australian Cate Blanchett for her performance in the film "TÁR", while the best actor award was given to Ireland's Colin Farrell for his part in the tragicomedy "The Banshee Of Inisherin". The runner-up Silver Lion award went to an intense French courtroom drama "Saint Omer", by director Alice Diop making her debut in fiction after a string of documentaries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. taps NTSB to head future probes of any fatal space accidents; U.S. FCC to vote on new rules on space debris

Science News Roundup: U.S. taps NTSB to head future probes of any fatal spac...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: For many weary Chinese, lockdown dread trumps fear of COVID; FDA receives reports of cancer linked to breast implants and more

Health News Roundup: For many weary Chinese, lockdown dread trumps fear of C...

 Global
3
Odd News Roundup: Georgian archaeologists find 1.8-million-year-old human tooth

Odd News Roundup: Georgian archaeologists find 1.8-million-year-old human to...

 Global
4
WRAPUP 1-Ukraine troops raise flag over railway hub as advance threatens to turn into rout

WRAPUP 1-Ukraine troops raise flag over railway hub as advance threatens to ...

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022