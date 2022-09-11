Left Menu

Pope seeks prayers for his ''peace pilgrimage'' in Kazakhstan

It will be an occasion to meet so many religious representatives and to dialogue as brothers, animated by the common desire for peace, the peace for which our world is thirsting, Francis said.I ask everyone to accompany with prayer this pilgrimage of peace, the pontiff said.He had been hoping to meet during his trip with the Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill, who has sought to justify Russias invasion of Ukraine on spiritual and ideological grounds in a metaphysical battle with the West.But earlier this summer, Kirill bowed out of the interfaith gathering.

PTI | Vaticancity | Updated: 11-09-2022 17:32 IST | Created: 11-09-2022 17:27 IST
Pope seeks prayers for his ''peace pilgrimage'' in Kazakhstan
Pope Francis (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Pope Francis on Sunday asked for prayers to accompany him this week on what he calls his "pilgrimage of peace" in Kazakhstan for a meeting of religious leaders. In remarks to the public in St. Peter's Square, Francis noted that on Tuesday he begins a three-day visit to that central Asian country to participate in a gathering of heads of world and traditional religions. "It will be an occasion to meet so many religious representatives and to dialogue as brothers, animated by the common desire for peace, the peace for which our world is thirsting," Francis said.

''I ask everyone to accompany with prayer this pilgrimage of peace,'' the pontiff said.

He had been hoping to meet during his trip with the Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill, who has sought to justify Russia's invasion of Ukraine on spiritual and ideological grounds in a "metaphysical" battle with the West.

But earlier this summer, Kirill bowed out of the interfaith gathering. Francis had the first-ever encounter between a pope and a Russian Orthodox patriarch in 2016. Plans for a second encounter earlier this year were postponed over the diplomatic fallout of the war in Ukraine.

After Francis cited his pilgrimage, he urged continued prayers for the Ukrainian people, so that the "Lord gives them comfort and hope." He said that a Polish cardinal who serves as his official almsgiver is currently in Ukraine, to visit various communities and give concrete testimony of the closeness of the pope and the Catholic church.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: Georgian archaeologists find 1.8-million-year-old human tooth

Odd News Roundup: Georgian archaeologists find 1.8-million-year-old human to...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. taps NTSB to head future probes of any fatal space accidents; U.S. FCC to vote on new rules on space debris

Science News Roundup: U.S. taps NTSB to head future probes of any fatal spac...

 Global
3
WRAPUP 1-Ukraine troops raise flag over railway hub as advance threatens to turn into rout

WRAPUP 1-Ukraine troops raise flag over railway hub as advance threatens to ...

 Ukraine
4
Health News Roundup: For many weary Chinese, lockdown dread trumps fear of COVID; FDA receives reports of cancer linked to breast implants and more

Health News Roundup: For many weary Chinese, lockdown dread trumps fear of C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022