Left Menu

New Zealand's Ardern recalls queen's advice as leader and mother

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the best advice the late Queen Elizabeth gave her on becoming a leader and a mother was "you just get on with it". Elizabeth, who already had two children when she came to the throne in 1952 aged 25, had two more children during her reign and so had good advice, Ardern said. "...

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-09-2022 17:47 IST | Created: 18-09-2022 17:41 IST
New Zealand's Ardern recalls queen's advice as leader and mother
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the best advice the late Queen Elizabeth gave her on becoming a leader and a mother was "you just get on with it". Ardern, in London for the queen's funeral on Monday, became the first woman in the country's history to give birth while in office when she had her daughter in 2018, and was pregnant when she first met the queen.

Ardern, 42, is one of the few elected leaders to hold office while pregnant. Pakistan's Benazir Bhutto gave birth while she was prime minister in 1990. Elizabeth, who already had two children when she came to the throne in 1952 aged 25, had two more children during her reign and so had good advice, Ardern said.

"... when you think about leaders who have been in that position, there was Benazir Bhutto, there was myself. But before that, there was the queen. There were so few to look to," Ardern told the BBC's "Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg". "And so I said to her, how did you, how did you manage? She just said, 'well, you just get on with it'. And that was actually probably the best and most, I think, factual advice I could have.

"You do you just take every day as it comes, and she did. But I have such respect for her because I see now what it takes to be a mum and a leader." The queen herself spoke of the "blessings of home and family" during her Christmas address of 2017, after celebrating 70 years of marriage to Prince Philip, who died in 2021. The queen died on Sept. 8 aged 96.

Her children - Charles born in 1948, Anne in 1950, Andrew in 1960 and Edward in 1964 - have acknowledged and paid tribute to her dual roles as mother and monarch over her 70-year reign. "Dear Mummy, Mother, Your Majesty, three in one," Andrew said in a statement on Sunday.

"Mother - of the nation, your devotion and personal service to our nation is unique and singular ... Mummy, your love for a son, your compassion, your care, your confidence I will treasure forever." The queen and Philip famously embarked without their children on a six-month tour of the Commonwealth at the end of 1953, after her coronation.

Her only daughter, Princess Anne, dismissing any suggestion from the media that the queen was a distant mother, said in a BBC interview in 2002: "We as children may have not been too demanding in the sense that we understand what the limitations were in time and the responsibilities placed on her as monarch in the things she had to do and the travels she had to make.

"But I don't believe any of us for a second thought she didn't care for us in exactly the same way as any other mother did."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers discover a swarm of galaxies orbiting vigorously star-forming galaxy in the early Universe

Astronomers discover a swarm of galaxies orbiting vigorously star-forming ga...

 Global
2
Crewed Soyuz mission to space station launching next week; NASA to provide live coverage

Crewed Soyuz mission to space station launching next week; NASA to provide l...

 Global
3
Integrated Marketing Company, AdEngage wins the digital marketing mandate for Fariyas Hotels & Resorts India

Integrated Marketing Company, AdEngage wins the digital marketing mandate fo...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Violent death of moon Chrysalis may have spawned Saturn's rings; Australian fish fossils get to the heart of vertebrate evolution

Science News Roundup: Violent death of moon Chrysalis may have spawned Satur...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022