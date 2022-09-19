Diljit Dosanjh, Sargun Mehta's film 'Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne' to arrive in October

Actor Diljit Dosanjh will be seen sharing screen space with Sargun Mehta in a new Punjabi film titled 'Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne'. On Monday, Diljit took to Instagram and shared that the film will release in theatres on October 5, 2022.

"#BabeBhangraPaundeNe.. BABA BHANGRA DUSSEHRA TE PAVEGA.. Trailer Out Tomorrow 9:00 am IST. Releasing Worldwide - THIS DUSSEHRA 5th October," he wrote. The film's trailer will be unveiled on Tuesday.

Directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne will mark the first film of Diljit with Sargun. Meanwhile, Diljit is currently basking in the success of Netflix's 'Jogi'.

Violence erupted in Delhi and other parts of the country after former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards on October 31, 1984. Many Sikhs were killed across India. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Jogi explores the agony of the Sikh community in the national capital following Indira's assassination. (ANI)

