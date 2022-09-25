Saba Pataudi shares throwback picture of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi has many precious pictures of the Pataudi family, which she keeps sharing on social media. Recently, she dropped a snap of her late father and Indian cricket legend Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi with veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan and director Romesh Sharma, on social media. Taking to Instagram handle, on Sunday, Saba shared a monochrome photo where Mansoor can be seen having a candid conversation with Amitabh and Romesh. They can be seen wearing formal attire.

Calling moment, 'A historical moment', she wrote, "The 3 Musketeers! When legends meet, history happens. A historical moment indeed! Copyright (c)[?]:ME. DO NOT use unless given credit or properly tagged. As I can't ruin this with my watermark either so please respect that." https://www.instagram.com/p/Ci5hEZloXaB/

Talking about Amitabh's relationship with Tiger Pataudi, they were not just friends, but was also a close associate with the latter's wife, veteran actor Sharmila Tagore. Together, they worked on films like "Chupke Chupke" and "Viruddh... Family Comes First". He also shared screen space with Pataudi's actor son Saif Ali Khan in Prakash Jha's "Aarakshan". Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, fondly called Tiger, died at the age of 70 in 2011 after battling a lung infection. He was regarded as one of the finest captains of the Indian cricket team. He played in 46 Test matches for India between 1961 and 1975, and was captain in 40 of them.

He got married to Sharmila Tagore in 1966. They have three children together - Saif Ali Khan, Saba Ali Khan, and Soha Ali Khan. While Saif and Soha took to their mother's profession and became actors, Saba is a jewellery designer and custodian of huge Waqf properties of the family in Bhopal. Recently, Soha Ali Khan and Saba Ali Khan paid tribute to their father on his 11th death anniversary by sharing videos and pictures on social media. (ANI)

