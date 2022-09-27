Left Menu

'Basketball Wives' star Brooke Bailey's daughter Kayla passes away at 25: Forever my baby

'The Basketball Wives' star Brooke Bailey is mourning the untimely passing of her 25-year-old daughter Kayla.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-09-2022 06:57 IST
'Basketball Wives' star Brooke Bailey's daughter Kayla passes away at 25: Forever my baby
Image Credit: ANI
'The Basketball Wives' star Brooke Bailey is mourning the untimely passing of her 25-year-old daughter Kayla. The reality star posted pictures of her daughter in memory on Instagram to inform her followers of the tragedy. "Forever my baby, Pretty Black aka Kayla Nicole Bailey. This is not a goodbye. Mommy will see you soon," Bailey captioned the series of photos.

"My baby girl is so loved by all of you," she wrote in one of her Instagram Stories. "The love and support my family has received today is unreal and so appreciated." In a second post, she added, "If you had the pleasure of meeting her and being friends with her she has forever changed your life."

"Thank you! Kayla left a mark on so many lives. She entered the room and demanded respect, love and attention," a third post read. Bailey shared an emotional message in another Instagram Story, saying, "Our God! Our God, is so Faithful. I have been fasting and praying for days. I thought it was for something else. It was God preparing me for this moment in my life. Although, I was not prepared. I am grateful for 25 years he Blessed me to have HIS child. To love her, to hold her, to teach her, to comfort her. She was my happiness on earth."

Bailey has been reposting the kind messages she has received through her Instagram Stories. Bailey added a note of thanks for the outpouring of support besides those posts. (ANI)

