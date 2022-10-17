Left Menu

Harry Styles hit with a bottle in groin during Chicago concert

British singer Harry Styles recently at his concert in Chicago took a bottle to the groin but shook it off like a champ.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-10-2022 07:28 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 07:28 IST
Harry Styles (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
British singer Harry Styles recently at his concert in Chicago took a bottle to the groin but shook it off like a champ. According to Fox News, Harry was hit by a bottle in a very sensitive area while performing at the United Center, where he was speaking to his fans, as the singer routinely does throughout his concert, and talking about the weather in the Windy City.

Tweets of the incident went viral, as it has unfortunately become more commonplace for artists to be targeted on stage at their shows - whether it be out of adoration or terror. Harry immediately showed signs of discomfort, wincing before saying into the microphone, "Now that's unfortunate." He remained on stage before moving his legs and telling the crowd, "Ok, shake it off." The heartthrob jumped up and down, seemingly trying to rid any pain away.

Back in August, fans at Harry Styles' 'Love On Tour' stop in New York City turned the former boy-bander into a chicken nugget target, tossing food at him on stage. He has previously rescheduled one of his Chicago shows after his crew collectively came down with an illness. Harry now has nearly a week's hiatus before beginning his fifteen-date tour in Inglewood, California, before heading to South America and Europe. He recently starred in the second film that his girlfriend and actor-filmmaker Olivia Wilde directed, 'Don't Worry Darling'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

