Left Menu

Kiran Rao part of All Living Things Environmental Film Festival jury panel

I hope that people sign up and watch these films, to truly appreciate how we are one planet and all life is interconnected, Rao, also the co-founder of the NGO Paani Foundation, said in a statement.Conceptualised by environmental entrepreneur Kunal Khanna, ALT EFF will showcase 55 films in the upcoming edition.Started in 2020 in a virtual format, this year the festival will be held in a hybrid format, with virtual as well as limited physical screenings.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-10-2022 11:55 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 11:55 IST
Kiran Rao part of All Living Things Environmental Film Festival jury panel
  • Country:
  • India

Filmmaker Kiran Rao has joined the jury panel of the 2022 All Living Things Environmental Film Festival (ALT EFF), scheduled to be held from November 17 to November 27.

Known for her 2011 directorial debut ''Dhobi Ghat'' and producing films like ''Dangal'' and ''Laal Singh Chaddha'', Rao said she had a wonderful time being part of the jury of the gala billed as one of India's only film festivals focused on sustainability, nature and the environment.

''The festival has always been active in spreading awareness about the environment, and I am very happy to have been invited to participate. This year's curation has some really excellent films which showcase a diverse range of environmental issues from all over the world.

''ALT EFF is an urgent initiative, and a fine example of how cinema can change our perspectives and habits, and help us preserve our natural world. I hope that people sign up and watch these films, to truly appreciate how we are one planet and all life is interconnected,'' Rao, also the co-founder of the NGO Paani Foundation, said in a statement.

Conceptualised by environmental entrepreneur Kunal Khanna, ALT EFF will showcase 55 films in the upcoming edition.

Started in 2020 in a virtual format, this year the festival will be held in a hybrid format, with virtual as well as limited physical screenings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Azerbaijan
2
Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uganda outbreak; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uga...

 Global
3
China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

 Global
4
Study reveals how photosynthesis adapted to the rise of oxygen

Study reveals how photosynthesis adapted to the rise of oxygen

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022