Diadem Miss and Mrs. Maharashtra held at St. Andrews Auditorium, Bandra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 20: Diadem Miss and Mrs. Maharashtra held on 11th October 2022 at St. Andrews Auditorium, Bandra.

The star studded event hosted by eminent host Simran Ahuja. The grand finale had 28 finalists from different cities of Maharashtra put their best foot forward with the aim of achieving the crowning glory. The judging panel consisted of celebrated personalities including renowned actress Sonali Kulkarni and actor Manmohan Tiwari. The contestants were evaluated on the basis of their performance in a series of rounds including talent, ramp walk and Q&A.

After an enthralling evening, the search for Miss Maharashtra 2022 concluded with the crowning of (Miss Archana Iyer). First and second runner up titles were awarded to (Miss Aditi Gavade) and (Dr Amruta Shinde) respectively.

Mrs. Maharashtra 2022 title was bagged by (Mrs Shraddha More) First and second runner up were (Mrs Sugandha Naik) and (Mrs Poonam Dalwadi) respectively. The winners will now get the opportunity to represent Maharashtra on National Platform.

The title of Beauty With Purpose was awarded to (Miss Priyal Srivastav) She will now be the face of Masik Satya, a initiative which aims at creating awareness and educating women in underprivileged and rural Indian communities and providing them with opportunities to improve their quality of life.

Diadem founder and director Amisha Chaudhary adds, ''Pageants have long been associated as frivolous beauty presentations. We are here to change that. This weekend extravaganza was just the tip of the iceberg. Diadem's day to day activities are primarily focused on our several social welfare projects and we now have our brilliant pageant queens who will help further our cause.''

