Eva Green's 'Dirty Angels' movie adds Ruby Rose

Actor Ruby Rose will feature alongside Eva Green in the upcoming movie ''Dirty Angels''.

Backed by Millennium Media, the film will be directed by Martin Campbell, best known for James Bond blockbusters ''GoldenEye'' and ''Casino Royale'', according to entertainment news website The Hollywood Reporter.

Set against the backdrop of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021, the story follows a group of female soldiers providing medical relief who are sent back in to rescue a group of kidnapped teenagers caught between ISIS and the Taliban.

The movie, which has a script by Alissa Silverman, will start production in December in Morocco and Millennium Media’s Nu Boyana Studio in Greece.

Signature Pictures’ Moshe Diamant, Millennium Media’s Rob Van Norden and Yariv Lerner are producing the project. Executive producers include Avi Lerner, Boaz Davidson, Trevor Short, Jonathan Yunger, and Jeffrey Greenstein.

Rose is best known for featuring in hit action movies such as ''xXx: Return of Xander Cage'', ''John Wick: Chapter 2'', ''The Meg'' and ''Resident Evil: The Final Chapter''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)