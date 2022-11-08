Left Menu

Kamaal hi kardi tumne toh: Virat Kohli heaps praises on MTV Hustle 2.0 winner MC Square

Virat Kohli is a huge fan of rapper MC Square.

ANI | Updated: 08-11-2022 17:49 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 17:49 IST
Kamaal hi kardi tumne toh: Virat Kohli heaps praises on MTV Hustle 2.0 winner MC Square
Virat Kohli and MC Square (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Virat Kohli's love for music is a well-known fact but it was recently revealed that he is a huge fan of Abhishek Bensla, aka MC Square, who is the winner of the reality talent show MTV Hustle 2.0. The rapper received a surprise DM from the ace Indian cricketer. The snapshots of the texts exchanged between Virat and Square went viral. The screenshots were shared by Square a few days ago.

In his text, Virat wrote, "Bhaisahab Kamaal hi kardi tumne toh. Wah." "Shukriya bhaiya, been a fan since day one. Din bana diya aapne," he wrote back to him," Square replied to Virat.

Showering the young singer with his blessings, Virat responded, "Khush raho. Lage raho. Naina ki Talwaar Maine 100 baar sun liya kam se kam. Kamaal". Virat's gesture won many hearts.

"Kohli is the best," a social media user commented. "How sweet. Ek hi dil hai kohli sahab kitna jeetoge," another one wrote.

MTV Hustle 2.0 featured rappers, pitting underground rappers from across the country against one another in rap battles. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

 Sri Lanka
2
Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of cricket

Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of c...

 Australia
3
(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tennis-After WTA Finals exit, Swiatek relieved 'intense' season is over and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022