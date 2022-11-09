Left Menu

Sunny Deol announces new movie with Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Mithun Da, calls it "baap of all films"

Sunny Deol will be seen sharing screen space with Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff and Mithun Da in a new film.

ANI | Updated: 09-11-2022 18:20 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 18:20 IST
Sunny Deol announces new movie with Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Mithun Da, calls it "baap of all films"
Sunny Deol, Sanjay Dutt, Mithun Da, Jackie Shroff (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

90s nostalgia is on as Sunny Deol, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff and Mithun Chakraborty are coming together in a new film. On Wednesday, Sunny took to Instagram and shared that he will be sharing screen space with stalwarts of the Indian cinema.

Sharing the first-look poster from the yet-to-be-titled film, Sunny wrote, "Baap of all films. Shoot dhamaal, dosti bemisaal." In the announcement poster, the four actors are seen sitting next to each other. Sunny appears to be a prisoner in orange and white attire. Sanjay is seen wearing a black T-shirt, jeans and a brown jacket. Jackie Shroff, on the other hand, carries his signature handkerchief. Mithun Da is seen wearing a dark shirt, jeans, a sleeveless brown jacket and a green beret cap.

The particular announced has left everyone excited. "Woaaaah. Big news of the day," a social media user commented.

"Can't wait for this collaboration," another one wrote. As per the reports, the movie is an action drama. Vivek Chauhan will reportedly helm the film. Ahmed Khan is producing the project. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

 Sri Lanka
3
U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing takes place

U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing ...

 Global
4
BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, consular services

BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, c...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022