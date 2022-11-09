Sunny Deol announces new movie with Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Mithun Da, calls it "baap of all films"
Sunny Deol will be seen sharing screen space with Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff and Mithun Da in a new film.
90s nostalgia is on as Sunny Deol, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff and Mithun Chakraborty are coming together in a new film. On Wednesday, Sunny took to Instagram and shared that he will be sharing screen space with stalwarts of the Indian cinema.
Sharing the first-look poster from the yet-to-be-titled film, Sunny wrote, "Baap of all films. Shoot dhamaal, dosti bemisaal." In the announcement poster, the four actors are seen sitting next to each other. Sunny appears to be a prisoner in orange and white attire. Sanjay is seen wearing a black T-shirt, jeans and a brown jacket. Jackie Shroff, on the other hand, carries his signature handkerchief. Mithun Da is seen wearing a dark shirt, jeans, a sleeveless brown jacket and a green beret cap.
The particular announced has left everyone excited. "Woaaaah. Big news of the day," a social media user commented.
"Can't wait for this collaboration," another one wrote. As per the reports, the movie is an action drama. Vivek Chauhan will reportedly helm the film. Ahmed Khan is producing the project. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
