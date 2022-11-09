Sonam, Anil Kapoor extend warm birthday wishes to Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor

Bollywood actors Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor, on Wednesday, sent warm birthday wishes to Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. Taking to Instagram, Sonam shared a string of pictures of her younger brother which she captioned," Happy happy Birthday to my very Handsome brother. I have an incredibly soft spot for you and can thus never say no to you. Love you so much. Harsh. Have the best year, you deserve it. @harshvarrdhankapoor."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ckunz4uKJun/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= In one of the pictures, Sonam could be seen kissing her brother.

Apart from her, Harsh Varrdhan's father, veteran actor Anil Kapoor also dropped a string of pictures which he captioned," Happy Birthday Harsh!! My son & best bud!! I just want you to know that I will always believe in you..and your choice of shoes! Love you! Here's to never losing faith and hope I @harshvarrdhankapoor." https://www.instagram.com/p/CkvMVUWprzF/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Actor Hardh Varrdhan Kapoor made his Bollywood debut with director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's film 'Mirzya' in 2016 which failed to impress the audience at the box office. He was recently seen in 'Thar' alongside Anil Kapoor and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Helmed by Raj Singh Chaudhary, the film premiered on the OTT platform Netflix which got decent responses from the audience. Meanwhile, Anil will be next seen in an upcoming web series alongside Aditya Roy Kapur which is an official Hindi remake of the series 'The Night Manager'.

The series will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. Apart from that, he also has Siddharth Anand's next 'Fighter' alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

Sonam, on the other hand, will be next seen in an upcoming thriller film 'Blind'. Helmed by Shome Makhija, the film also stars Purab Kohli and Vinay Pathak in prominent roles. The official release date of the film is still awaited. (ANI)

