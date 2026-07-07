Amidst Seattle's storied rebellious spirit, a wave of unity swept through the city as American soccer fans rallied for their team in the World Cup's last-16 match against Belgium. The city's political leanings faded into the background temporarily, with fans donning red, white, and blue as a symbol of national solidarity.

The decision to reinstate U.S. player Folarin Balogun, following President Trump's intervention, was met with mixed emotions. Local fans prioritized the game over politics, emphasizing soccer's role as a unifying national sport. As the match progressed, hopes wavered with Belgium's mounting lead, despite fervent American support.

Seattle's energy greeted fans with marches and chants that filled its reinvigorated waterfront, though enthusiasm met a somber note as Belgium clinched the win with a decisive fourth goal. Belgian fans celebrated in their own cheerful march, marking a city painted in a mix of international camaraderie and competition.