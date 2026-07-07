Fiserv's Bold Move: Selling Its Payments Infrastructure

Payments Firm Fiserv Has Held Talks With Us Banks Including Jpmorgan And Bank Of America To Sell Its Payments Infrastructure Business That Handles Debit Card Transactions

Fiserv, a leading firm in the payments industry, is reportedly in talks to sell its payments infrastructure business. This division is known for handling debit card transactions, smoothing the purchasing process for millions of consumers every day.

According to a source wishing to remain anonymous, discussions have been taking place with key financial institutions, including industry giants JPMorgan and Bank of America. The sale could streamline Fiserv's focus, allowing it to concentrate on areas of growth within the financial technology sector.

While the talks are in preliminary stages, this potential deal could signify a significant shift in the company's strategic direction, highlighting a trend of consolidation in the payments processing industry.