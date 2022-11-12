Left Menu

Dominique Thorne reveals her Ironheart suit in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' weighed over 50 pounds

Dominique Thorne's Riri is a MIT genius and a brilliant inventor who constructed the most advanced suit of armour since Iron Man. The character will play an important role in the MCU moving forward.

ANI | Updated: 12-11-2022 08:05 IST | Created: 12-11-2022 08:05 IST
Dominique Thorne reveals her Ironheart suit in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' weighed over 50 pounds
Dominique Thorne (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American actor Dominique Thorne revealed during the world premiere of her movie 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' that the Ironheart suit she wore weighed more than 50 pounds. According to Variety, Thorne's Riri is a MIT genius and a brilliant inventor who constructed the most advanced suit of armour since Iron Man. The character will play an important role in the MCU moving forward.

Thorne was offered the part in both 'Black Panther 2' and the Disney+ series 'Ironheart' by Marvel producer Nate Moore in August 2020. Talking about how was her experience of donning the Ironheart suit for the first time, she revealed to Variety, "I'm not going to lie. It was pretty otherworldly to feel the weight of it. That was the quickest entry point into Riri Williams because, of course, I know that she's an engineer, she's a mechanic, I know she is a gearhead."

Further, she stated that "unlike some of the other suits that may be added in later with visual effects, the Mark I was all practical" and divulged its weight saying, "52.5 pounds, and that's without one piece," reported Variety. 'Ironheart' was first introduced in the Marvel comics in 2016 and was created by Brian Michael Bendis. The upcoming show also stars Alden Ehrenreich, Manny Montana and Lyric Ross but the details of the characters are under wrap.

'Ironheart' joins the MCU TV series alongside the upcoming 'Secret Invasion', 'Armor Wars', 'Echo', 'Agatha: Coven of Chaos', 'Loki' Season 2 and others. Chinaka Hodge is the series' head writer, with Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes serving as directors, as per Deadline. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syria; California sues 3M, DuPont over toxic 'forever chemicals' and more

Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syr...

 Global
2
ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging air defences

ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds at Florida launchpad; COP27: Israel harnessing DNA of bygone wild crops to enhance food supply and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds...

 Global
4
China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cuts quarantine time for inbound travellers

China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cu...

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022