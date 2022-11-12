Dominique Thorne reveals her Ironheart suit in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' weighed over 50 pounds

American actor Dominique Thorne revealed during the world premiere of her movie 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' that the Ironheart suit she wore weighed more than 50 pounds. According to Variety, Thorne's Riri is a MIT genius and a brilliant inventor who constructed the most advanced suit of armour since Iron Man. The character will play an important role in the MCU moving forward.

Thorne was offered the part in both 'Black Panther 2' and the Disney+ series 'Ironheart' by Marvel producer Nate Moore in August 2020. Talking about how was her experience of donning the Ironheart suit for the first time, she revealed to Variety, "I'm not going to lie. It was pretty otherworldly to feel the weight of it. That was the quickest entry point into Riri Williams because, of course, I know that she's an engineer, she's a mechanic, I know she is a gearhead."

Further, she stated that "unlike some of the other suits that may be added in later with visual effects, the Mark I was all practical" and divulged its weight saying, "52.5 pounds, and that's without one piece," reported Variety. 'Ironheart' was first introduced in the Marvel comics in 2016 and was created by Brian Michael Bendis. The upcoming show also stars Alden Ehrenreich, Manny Montana and Lyric Ross but the details of the characters are under wrap.

'Ironheart' joins the MCU TV series alongside the upcoming 'Secret Invasion', 'Armor Wars', 'Echo', 'Agatha: Coven of Chaos', 'Loki' Season 2 and others. Chinaka Hodge is the series' head writer, with Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes serving as directors, as per Deadline. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)